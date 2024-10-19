Smile 2's Best Scare Recalls A Legendary (And Terrifying) Anime Movie

Spoilers for "Smile 2" follow.

By necessity, "Smile 2" remixes director Parker Finn's original film. "Smile" concluded with lead Rose (Sosie Bacon) succumbing to her curse; the smiling demon possessed and murdered her, passing itself onto Rose's ex Joel (Kyle Gallner). After a cold opening resolving Joel's fate, "Smile 2" jumps to our round two antiheroine: pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott).

The original "Smile" was about a therapist's own mental health unraveling. By switching protagonists, "Smile 2" takes on a new theme, but one also as old as the movies: the psychic torture of fame. It's impossible to watch Skye and not think of real female celebrities like Britney Spears who were chewed up and spit out by tabloid media and impossible expectations.

Even before the smiling demon shows up, Skye is feeling uneasy, as if she's balancing on the top loop of a spiral. A recovering addict who barely survived a car crash, she's been wheeled out for a redemption tour by her stage mom (Rosemarie DeWitt).

The camera, and the performances they capture, are always on for Skye even when she leaves the stage. At a signing event for her fans, her smile (heh) looks more and more pained with each annoying fan she has to talk to. Even without the demon showing up, she gets a real fright from a long-haired, splotchy-skinned stalker professing his "love" to her.

The story and scares of "Smile 2" feel indebted to classic anime "Perfect Blue," another horror film about an unraveling pop star. My praise for "Perfect Blue" is superlative but I promise it's not hyperbolic. It's the best animated horror film ever made and, frankly, one of cinema's most jaw-dropping directorial debuts. None of Satoshi director Kon's later films, great as they are, hit me quite the same.

"Perfect Blue" lead Mima, like Skye, deals with a stalker and reality collapsing around her. The scene where Skye comes closest to hers feels extremely shaded with the colors of "Perfect Blue."