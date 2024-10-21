The Penguin Episode 5 Features A Cameo From One Of The Batman's Most Underused Characters

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Penguin."

As "The Penguin" has gone on, the sense that showrunner Lauren LeFranc wants to differentiate her show from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has become increasingly obvious. That's not to say that the HBO series is entirely unconcerned with the wider universe established by Reeves with his 2022 effort. After all, episode 4 of "The Penguin" made the biggest connection to "The Batman" yet. But even as LeFranc ties the story of Oz Cobb into the events of the film, there's still an overriding sense that she wants to ensure the show can stand apart, and not just from the movie but from wider Batman lore.

For one, the Easter eggs in "The Penguin," though fairly numerous, are not as overt as you might expect. When Cristin Millioti's Sofia Falcone is committed to Arkham Asylum in episode 4, for instance, many fans were expecting to see some teases of big-time Batman villains that would set up a future clash between them and Pattinson's vigilante in the next movie, "The Batman: Part II." Instead, we got a deep-cut DC villain in the form of Magpie (who didn't even make it out of the episode alive).

Things like this just add to the sense that LeFranc was intent upon allowing her character study of Colin Farrell's budding crime boss to stand on its own. The showrunner put it to SFX magazine like this: "I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that it deserves to have more doors unlocked within it, and for us to walk through those and see what we think." The most obvious representation of that ethos is the fact that Robert Pattinson's Batman does not show up at all in "The Penguin," despite rumors that the show would feature such a cameo.

In all, LeFranc's series has managed to strike a balance between tying itself into the Reeves-verse without relying on it too heavily to justify its own existence. So far, that's worked well for the show. But fans of Reeves' film surely feel a surge of excitement when the series does take time to remind us that "The Penguin" is all part of a much bigger whole. Now, the show has done just that by bringing in a character from "The Batman" who wasn't used all that much in the movie but will hopefully play a bigger role going forward.