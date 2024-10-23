Stephen King Named One Movie Adaptation Of His Books A Trainwreck

Stephen King is wildly prolific. That may be an understatement but it's still worth pointing out. Not only does the man have an impressive level of output, but King's stuff is consistently very popular. As such, for virtually as long as he's been a writer, his works have been adapted for the screen, both big and small. Sometimes that goes well, with King being particularly fond of "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Stand By Me," as a couple of examples. Naturally, Hollywood being Hollywood, those adaptations aren't going to work sometimes. For his part, King was willing to call at least one of them an outright trainwreck.

In a 2007 interview with Time, King was asked about quality control as it relates to adaptations of his work. For starters, the author made it clear that he doesn't generally maintain a lot of control in that department. At the very least, he certainly embraces the notion that he only has so much control.

"I'd go crazy. I don't try to maintain quality control. Except I try to get good people involved. The thing is, when you put together a script, a director, and all the other variables, you never really know what's going to come out. And so you start with the idea that it's like a baseball game — you put the best team you can on the field, and you know that, more times than not, you're gonna win."

That dovetailed into King talking a bit more specifically about some adaptations of his work. He was tough on the "Children of the Corn" movies, which is nothing new, as well as "A Return to Salem's Lot." But it was 2003's "Dreamcatcher" that King name-checked in the most negative way imaginable.