Agatha All Along Reveals The Sad Fate Of WandaVision's Most Controversial Character

In a very shady Deep Throat-style parking garage meeting (as in Watergate, not the adult film), William and his boyfriend Eddie meet up with a mysterious person from Reddit who claimed to have been inside Westview. He's the only one willing to talk about what happened in there, so it's the best chance William has at figuring out how this happened.

When Ralph appears, he looks like a true conspiracy theorist with a fishing cap, trench coat, scruffy beard, and shaggy hair. He looks awful, and we shouldn't be surprised since his online handle is "Bohnerrific69," and he can't even remember not to call himself Ralph when he meets William.

In this meeting, Ralph tells William about what happened inside Westview, how Wanda had the citizens "acting out this weird, sad sitcom pilot," and being under the spell was like "watching yourself on TV inside your own head, but you couldn't turn it off." However, what Wanda did apparently wasn't as bad as what Agatha specifically did to Ralph. After spraying them all with witch repellent and shaking the bones of some dead animal, he explains, "I didn't just suffer like the rest of the yahoos in Westview. My deal was way, way worse. Agatha hijacked my life."

Getting more specific, Ralph goes on, "She called me her husband, but I was her puppet," and he alludes to being forced to hold Monica Rambeau hostage in the attic and poisoning a dog, not to mention being a terrible influence on Wanda and Vision's kids. That's when William realizes who he really is, and he decides to track down Agatha Harkness in an effort to find his twin brother Tommy, whom he believes must be somewhere out there. And that's why he continues down the Witches' Road with Agatha, even though he doesn't trust her at all.

That's likely the last we'll see of Ralph Bohner, but hopefully it's not the last we'll see of Evan Peters in the MCU. After all, "Avengers: Secret Wars" is just around the corner, and I think we could all use a little Quicksilver action in that epic battle.