Agatha All Along Reveals The Sad Fate Of WandaVision's Most Controversial Character
"WandaVision" threw fans for quite the loop when the series finale revealed that "X-Men" franchise star Evan Peters wasn't actually reprising his role as the speedy mutant Quicksilver, aka Pietro Maximoff. Instead, Peters was playing Ralph Bohner, an innocent citizen of Westview who had been controlled by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), as a way of manipulating Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) within the television illusion she created to shield herself from the grief and trauma of losing Vision (Paul Bettany) in "Avengers: Infinity War."
But what happened to Ralph after the events of "WandaVision" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? "Agatha All Along" has revealed that the citizens of Westview are still hanging around the suburb, despite the terrifying incidents that happened there. While they're not forced to play along inside the television framework that Wanda has trapped Agatha in, they do occasionally have to interact with the evil witch in order to keep up appearances. However, we'd yet to see or hear anything about the fate of Ralph Bohner. That changed with the sixth episode of "Agatha All Along," titled "Familiar By Thy Side," which brought Evan Peters back in a goofy yet tragic expository cameo that helped Joe Locke's character Teen track down Agatha Harkness.
Teen gets a big flashback that explains everything
Most of the "Agatha All Along" episode 6 is a flashback that reveals exactly how Joe Locke's character came to be in the presence of Agatha Harkness and being his journey down the Witches' Road. It turns out Teen isn't actually who he appears to be, which Marvel fans immediately surmised when they saw him wearing the headpiece of the magical character Wiccan from Marvel Comics, but there's a little more to the story than that.
Since Wiccan is actually the grown up version of Billy Maximoff, we've been wondering exactly how Billy came to be in this situation. Especially since both Billy and his twin brother Tommy were essentially wiped from existence when Wanda chose to save the real citizens of Westview instead of the "imaginary" family she created with her powers. It turns out that when Wanda collapsed the anomaly that she used to encase Westview in her TV-inspired spell, Billy's consciousness found its way into the body of William Kaplan, a teenage Jewish boy who had just been killed in a car accident. Ever since William was 13, he's been inhabited by the mind of Billy Maximoff.
Billy is more than disoriented when he ends up in William's body, especially since he can hear the thoughts of others in his mind, and for three years, he spent time immersing himself in witchcraft and researching exactly what happened in the anomaly that might have resulted in this strange experience. However, he's had a lot of difficulty figuring out exactly what happened inside the anomaly. Thankfully, he's found a mysterious person online who claims to have been inside Westview the entire time the anomaly happened, and that person is Ralph Bohner.
Billy Maximoff meets Ralph Bohner and learns the truth
In a very shady Deep Throat-style parking garage meeting (as in Watergate, not the adult film), William and his boyfriend Eddie meet up with a mysterious person from Reddit who claimed to have been inside Westview. He's the only one willing to talk about what happened in there, so it's the best chance William has at figuring out how this happened.
When Ralph appears, he looks like a true conspiracy theorist with a fishing cap, trench coat, scruffy beard, and shaggy hair. He looks awful, and we shouldn't be surprised since his online handle is "Bohnerrific69," and he can't even remember not to call himself Ralph when he meets William.
In this meeting, Ralph tells William about what happened inside Westview, how Wanda had the citizens "acting out this weird, sad sitcom pilot," and being under the spell was like "watching yourself on TV inside your own head, but you couldn't turn it off." However, what Wanda did apparently wasn't as bad as what Agatha specifically did to Ralph. After spraying them all with witch repellent and shaking the bones of some dead animal, he explains, "I didn't just suffer like the rest of the yahoos in Westview. My deal was way, way worse. Agatha hijacked my life."
Getting more specific, Ralph goes on, "She called me her husband, but I was her puppet," and he alludes to being forced to hold Monica Rambeau hostage in the attic and poisoning a dog, not to mention being a terrible influence on Wanda and Vision's kids. That's when William realizes who he really is, and he decides to track down Agatha Harkness in an effort to find his twin brother Tommy, whom he believes must be somewhere out there. And that's why he continues down the Witches' Road with Agatha, even though he doesn't trust her at all.
That's likely the last we'll see of Ralph Bohner, but hopefully it's not the last we'll see of Evan Peters in the MCU. After all, "Avengers: Secret Wars" is just around the corner, and I think we could all use a little Quicksilver action in that epic battle.