Does Smile 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Director Parker Finn is back with a sequel to one of the biggest horror movies of the 2020s thus far, with "Smile 2" now upon us. Finn was a virtually unknown director just a couple of years ago but when "Smile" hit theaters in 2022, he made himself known in a big way. The film was originally supposed to go directly to Paramount+ but the studio wisely decided to give it a theatrical release. "Smile" went on to become one of the biggest original movies of the pandemic era, paving the way for a sequel that will also, rather obviously, be going to theaters. Many viewers are probably wondering, will the scares end when the credits roll? Or is there more to this one?
Credits scenes have become a pretty common practice in the realm of franchise filmmaking, mostly thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But horror is not exempt. So, is Paramount trying to set the stage for "Smile 3" with a post-credits scene of some kind? Or will Finn be too busy with his "Possession" remake to get that on the books? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free answer to that question so that viewers can be ready to go once the lights go down at the theater. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind, so proceed without fear. Let's get into it.
Does Smile 2 have any credits scenes?
To get it out of the way right up top, no, "Smile 2" does not have any credits scenes of any kind. The movie is what it is, and everything Finn has to say happens before the credits begin to roll. So, anyone who needs to make a break for the lobby to use the bathroom can do so without fear that they're missing out on anything.
The sequel largely centers on a new cast led by Naomi Scott ("Aladdin"), who is playing a pop star that runs up against the curse that plagued Sosie Bacon in the first film. Rosemarie DeWitt ("The Boys") and Lukas Gage ("Down Low") also star, with Kyle Gallner reprising his role from the previous entry. The sequel has been met with a very kind response from critics thus far, with /Film's Chris Evangelista calling "Smile 2" a "non-stop spookshow" in his own 7 out of 10 review. As for what to expect this time around? The official synopsis reads as follows:
About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must confront her dark past before her life spirals out of control.
"Smile 2" hits theaters on October 18, 2024.