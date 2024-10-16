Does Smile 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Director Parker Finn is back with a sequel to one of the biggest horror movies of the 2020s thus far, with "Smile 2" now upon us. Finn was a virtually unknown director just a couple of years ago but when "Smile" hit theaters in 2022, he made himself known in a big way. The film was originally supposed to go directly to Paramount+ but the studio wisely decided to give it a theatrical release. "Smile" went on to become one of the biggest original movies of the pandemic era, paving the way for a sequel that will also, rather obviously, be going to theaters. Many viewers are probably wondering, will the scares end when the credits roll? Or is there more to this one?

Credits scenes have become a pretty common practice in the realm of franchise filmmaking, mostly thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But horror is not exempt. So, is Paramount trying to set the stage for "Smile 3" with a post-credits scene of some kind? Or will Finn be too busy with his "Possession" remake to get that on the books? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free answer to that question so that viewers can be ready to go once the lights go down at the theater. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind, so proceed without fear. Let's get into it.