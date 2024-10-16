The Two Perfect Ian McKellen Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

McKellen's second perfect-score film would come over two decades later, when he headlined an a 2015 adaptation of Ronald Harwood's 1980 play "The Dresser" opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins. Though not nearly as explicit a queer text as "And The Band Plays On," "The Dresser" nonetheless deals with a thorny, extremely complicated yet intimate relationship between two men. One is a domineering Shakespearean actor known only as Sir to the audience (Hopkins), while the other is his "dresser," Norman (McKellen), who has devoted his life to helping the actor prepare to go on stage despite never stepping into the spotlight himself. As Sir struggles to cling to his sense of power while aging, Norman faces an uncertain future, and the pair's increasingly dysfunctional relationship plays out against the backdrop of World War II air raids.

Another movie that bypassed theaters entirely, "The Dresser" premiered on BBC 2 in the UK (it later aired on Starz in the U.S.), where it found instant acclaim. An actor's showcase for two of the best performers of their generation, critics found "The Dresser" engaging for its performances and its layered approach to the source material — both Harwood's play and "King Lear," the play Sir performs in the film. "The best part of 'The Dresser' is watching Hopkins and McKellen, two actors at the peak of their considerable powers, playing off each other," Vogue's Julia Felsenthal wrote in one of the 14 positive reviews recorded by Rotten Tomatoes. "Their relationship," she explained, "is an elaborate, codependent dance, worked out over the course of decades."

Rotten Tomatoes' data doesn't always get it right, but "The Dresser" and "And The Band Played On" seem to be great movies by any definition. You shouldn't need an excuse to watch a great Ian McKellen performance; if you want to watch two today, you can find "And The Band Played On" on HBO's streamer Max, while "The Dresser" is still available on Starz.