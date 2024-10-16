The Real Reason Marvel Cut Gambit's Deadpool & Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

"Deadpool & Wolverine" was so positively stuffed with Easter eggs, cameos, and the Merc with a Mouth's usual wanton hijinks that it's hardly surprising that some choice bits got left on the cutting room floor. Fans of specific characters might've felt a tad burned three months ago knowing that their favorite folks got short shrift on the big screen, but everyone should know by now that these moments will eventually be included at the very least as deleted scenes on the Blu-ray and digital releases, if not added in an extended cut. And when it comes to the "Deadpool" franchise, you have to know that star, co-writer and producer Ryan Reynolds cares deeply about how his movies play as a whole. His job is to make a great superhero film, not offer up unmitigated fan service.

Still, now that we know Gambit was supposed to make it out of the Void, wouldn't it have made sense to include that sliver of incident somewhere prominent in the theatrical cut (like, say, in the background on the Time Variance Authority monitors)? After all, it leaves open the possibility for Channing Tatum having further adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and, just maybe, a shot at finally making the standalone Gambit movie that got kiboshed at 20th Century Fox.

According to "Deadpool & Wolverine" editor Shane Reid, the decision to exclude Gambit's escape was not arrived at lightly.