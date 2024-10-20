The Denzel Washington Crime Thriller That Influenced One Of Jay-Z's Best Albums

If you like to keep up with the infinitely fascinating phenomenon of old shows and movies becoming popular on streaming, you may have noticed the Netflix resurgence of a 2007 Denzel Washington crime thriller. That crime thriller was "American Gangster," which saw Denzel portray Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas. An epic chronicle of the enterprising New Yorker's rise to power in the 1970s, and his subsequent fall from ... whatever the opposite of "grace" is, the 157-minute film was directed by the great Ridley Scott and also starred Russell Crowe as NYPD officer Richie Roberts, who ultimately takes down Lucas' sprawling operation.

What made "American Gangster" interesting within the context of gangster films was the protagonist himself, who wasn't your typical Italian mobster but a Black drug lord who bought heroin from Southeast Asia and smuggled it directly to Harlem, claiming to have used the coffins of dead American soldiers to do so. The film fictionalized aspects of Lucas' life, but it seems that pumping drugs into Manhattan by way of dead servicemen's coffins was enough to rouse none other than Jay-Z, who wrote an entire album inspired by the film.

Yes, believe it or not, there was a time when Jay-Z was known less for being Beyonce's very rich husband and more for rapping about his years spent hustling in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses, aka the Marcy Projects. For those film fans who remember when "American Gangster" was released, there might be a hint of the Mandela effect at play here, as many of us remember Jay-Z doing the soundtrack to Scott's movie. But this wasn't the case. The film had its own soundtrack, full of 1970s-era soul from the likes of Bobby Womack and Sam & Dave. Jay-Z's album, on the other hand, was very much his own project, and remarkably, lifted the rapper out of a late career slump.