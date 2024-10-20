Marvel Swiped Its Avengers: Endgame Credits Idea From A Star Trek Movie

Honestly, it's amazing that the original "Star Trek" cast managed to do six movies together. The Enterprise crew were already middle-aged when they first reassembled in 1979 for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Then the 1982 sequel "The Wrath of Khan" made it text that Captain Kirk didn't feel as young as he used to. Yet they all kept returning for nine more years.

They didn't quite make it to "Star Trek XII: So Very Tired," but they got halfway there. "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" was definitely not the ending of all "Trek," but it was for the original cast. It was conceived that way, hence the ending where the Enterprise is set for decommission and Jim Kirk, in his final captain's log, says it's time for the next generation to have its moment in the sun.

Since making this film capped off a journey that began in 1966, the cast did a special commemoration. After Kirk's last log and before the credits proper begin, the cast's signatures appear, one-by-one across the frame, effectively signing off of "Star Trek."

28 years later, Marvel Studios pulled this same trick for "Avengers: Endgame." The film's main ensemble were credited one-by-one, their names placed in front of clips of them in previous Marvel movies. The original six Avengers actors (Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr.) got special treatment; their signatures formed on screen and stood beside the typographic text.

They'd only been playing the Avengers for 10-ish years, not 25 like the "Star Trek" cast, but still, that's an impressive run. If you stay in any job for that long, then the departure will feel like a life-shifting event.

So, "Endgame" or "Undiscovered Country" — which is the better franchise finale?