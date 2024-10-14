M. Night Shyamalan's Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller With Dylan O'Brien Is A Huge Hit On Max

O'Brien is a great actor, and he's been popular ever since his breakout role in the "Teen Wolf" series. The actor's turn in the "Maze Runner" trilogy may not be talked about enough these days, but the three movies made close to a billion dollars total at the global box office (per The Numbers), and are an underrated part of the 2010s' dystopian film trend. O'Brien slowed down his workload after surviving a terrible accident while filming "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," but nearly everything he's made since has still found a loyal (if not always sizable) audience.

In "Caddo Lake," O'Brien stars as Paris, a man living in Texas who's still reeling from the loss of his mother. When the young stepsister of a local girl (Eliza Scanlen, back on an HBO-adjacent project after killing it in "Sharp Objects" several years ago) goes missing, Paris and Scanlen's Ellie both set out to find her, and discover that the freaky swamplands near their rural Texas homes have secrets of their own. While O'Brien is an underrated actor with a strong following, Shyamalan's ties to the film no doubt give it a wide appeal, too. The trailer for "Caddo Lake" shows that some truly strange stuff is going on in the titular body of water, and while it's not immediately clear whether the story will resolve with a purely science fiction angle or a metaphysical one, it's all intriguingly Shyamalan-esque nonetheless.

Interestingly, "Caddo Lake" marks one of the first times Shyamalan has ever worked as a producer on a project that he — or more recently, one of his kids — didn't direct personally. In 2010, he produced the elevator-set horror movie "Devil," directed by John Erick Dowdle, and he continued executive producing Chad Hodge's mystery series "Wayward Pines" after directing the pilot episode. The filmmaker rarely puts his personal stamp of approval on others' projects in the form of a producer credit, so his name means something for people who might be on the fence about watching "Caddo Lake." The movie also appears to be a bit less polarizing than some of Shyamalan's own works: it currently holds a 79% fresh rating on critical aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

"Caddo Lake" is now on Max.