Tom Cruise Passed On The Simpsons, And An SNL Veteran Played His Character Instead

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Brother from the Same Planet" (February 4, 1993), Homer (Dan Castellaneta) forgets about Bart (Nancy Cartwright) at soccer practice, leaving him to wait for many hours. Bart, as he often does, accuses Homer of being a terrible father, and seeks revenge by submitting his name to the Bigger Brother agency (a riff on Big Brothers Big Sisters of America) hoping to find a new temporary guardian to care for him. Bart is paired with a charming, caring man named Tom (Phil Hartman), an ultra-cool test pilot. Tom is gentle and attentive, and Bart enjoys the time they spend together. Bart eventually starts to feel guilty, though, when he realizes Tom's time could be spent caring for a more disadvantaged child than he.

As one might be able to intuit from watching the episode, Tom was meant to be played by a visiting celebrity, and Hartman, ever the professional, stepped in at the last minute. On the DVD commentary track for "Brother from the Same Planet," longtime "Simpsons" writer and producer Mike Reiss confirmed that the part was written for Tom Cruise. This is clear in that the character is not only named Tom, but he talks and behaves very much like Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the character Cruise played in 1986's "Top Gun."

In 1993, Cruise was already the world's biggest movie star, having most recently appeared in the dramas "Far and Away" and "A Few Good Men." Because "The Simpsons" already had a reputation for attracting celebrities to play bit parts, they decided to get ambitious and ask Hollywood's preeminent A-lister.

Sadly, he turned them down.