Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Trailer Features The Voyager Joke All The Nerds Have Been Waiting For

The fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is nearly upon us and it sure looks ready to go out with guns phasers blazing. The animated series took some time for more hardcore fans to warm up to it, admittedly, but it quickly proved to be one of the franchise's funniest and nerdiest entries in the canon. Now, fans will have one last victory lap to say goodbye to a crew of misfits who've somehow, against all odds, wormed their way into our hearts over the years. Their final mission stands to be their most complicated one yet, however. After season 4 finally resolved a lengthy mystery about a mysterious force targeting starships all across the quadrant, Starfleet and otherwise, season 5 looks to up the ante even more. What's the primary conflict this time around, you ask? Well, that would be the idea of our favorite crewmembers growing up a bit and looking to rise above their meager ranks. As the season's official synopsis puts it:

In season 5 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford ... If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

Earlier this afternoon, Paramount+ released the first trailer for the upcoming season. Check out the new footage at the link above!