Terrifier 2 Got Creative With A Condom For One Of Its Wildest Kills

Even though /Film's own Chris Evangelista dubbed 2016's "Terrifier" "crap," he did at least acknowledge that Damien Leone's ultra-low-budget slasher was "loaded with some incredibly practical gore." This has arguably been Leone's strongest suit across the ensuing sequels, with both 2022's "Terrifier 2" and 2024's "Terrifier 3" ratcheting the gore up to levels that defy explanation. As /FIlm's Jacob Hall wrote in his review of "Terrifier 3," "The biggest credit one can give the 'Terrifier 3' effects team is that it's frequently not at all clear how they're pulling these sequences off."

While the merits of Leone's brand of ultra-violence can be debated, his talent for creating practical effects simply can not. The man knows how to craft a sickeningly gory sequence and seemingly hasn't lost a step since his first "Terrifier" movie depicted a woman being sawn in half from the pelvis up. With "Terrifier 2," the director made use of every resource he could find, creating murder scenes using some very unlikely (and very gross) ingredients such as sausage casings filled with fat and powdered milk to make blood less translucent. Leone's favorite kill is the infamous Allie (Casey Hartnett) murder scene, in which Art completely decimates the young girl, skinning her alive and leaving her somehow conscious body for her mother to discover — a scene that required multiple days of filming and an array of low-budget practical effects to pull off.

While the scene itself is about as vomit-inducing as you could imagine, the sheer level of technical wizardry on display is undeniable. Leone and his small crew hunkered down in a barn for five days, where they built a set of Allie's bedroom and created the obscene sequence with a mix of makeup effects and a life-size dummy that Leone crafted for the sickening final shot. But even the Allie kill scene wasn't quite as ingenious as another "Terrifier 2" death, in which Leone used a prophylactic to render a very specific type of gore.