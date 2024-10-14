How Nepotism Got Christian Slater His Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Cameo

Slater has been vocal about his "Star Trek" fandom for some time, and when speaking with Graham Norton's BBC Radio 2 show, he admitted that he got the role in "Star Trek VI" because of "a bit of nepotism." He elaborated a bit further while speaking with late night host Conan O'Brien, revealing just how that whole experience felt for him as a young man:

"Of course I love 'Star Trek' ... that's one of the things I get recognized the most for, actually, is I did an appearance in 'Star Trek VI,' my mommy cast that. And I was about 20 years old, and I got to be in a scene with Captain Sulu, George Takei. [...] In the movie he's the captain of the Excelsior, and that was a big deal, it was one of the scarier days of my life."

While Slater had some success by that point, having starred in films like the satirical high school black comedy "Heathers" and the incredible and deeply underrated coming-of-age film "Pump Up the Volume," he was still young and building his career, and besides, it has to be nerve-wracking sharing a soundstage with your sci-fi heroes. Later in life, Slater would get to collect some pretty impressive "Star Trek" swag, including a Captain Kirk chair from "Star Trek: The Original Series," but when Conan asked if he had ever worn a "Star Trek" uniform while sitting in the chair, Slater was dodgy, saying: "I can't really confirm or deny that!"

The actor would certainly have the opportunity, however, as he owns the "Star Trek" uniform that he wore on set in "The Undiscovered Country," and it has a sensational backstory.