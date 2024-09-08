Why Frank Langella Didn't Want To Be Credited For His Star Trek Role

There have been some pretty incredible guest stars in the "Star Trek" franchise over the years, but one particularly famous "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" guest star didn't want to be credited for his role in three episodes of the show's second season. It might seem strange to not want a credit for being part of the "Star Trek" universe, but it turns out that he had some pretty wholesome reasons for boarding the space station Deep Space Nine.

Frank Langella, the actor of stage and screen best known for playing Dracula in the 1977 Broadway production and 1979 film version of "Dracula" and as Skeletor in "Masters of the Universe," also appeared in the season 2 episodes "The Homecoming," "The Circle," and "The Siege," portraying villainous Bajoran politician Jaro Essa. He's a real danger to all of Bajor, with a scheme to take over the planet in a coup, and Langella is pitch perfect as the character. He didn't receive a credit for the role, but that was by choice.

Langella ran into some problems later in his career when he was fired from "Fall of the House of Usher" due to misconduct allegations. However, when he guest starred on "Deep Space Nine" back in 1993, he was at the peak of his fame.