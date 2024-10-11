The Key Moment From Saturday Night That Was Created At The Last Minute

Jason Reitman's superb "Saturday Night" features 80 speaking parts, along with dozens of background actors, and a camera that effortlessly weaves through a busy set while capturing the disorderly and anarchic production of the first episode of "Saturday Night Live." That required a lot of meticulous planning, especially when there are long single-take shots that move seamlessly throughout a set that has no edge of frame, which means that everything on that set was designed as if all of it could be seen on camera in any given moment. But even with such careful organization needed to realize this hilarious, frenzied chronicle of showbiz history, Reitman still had moments of last minute inspiration, and one of them resulted in a key scene that serves as a significant moment of realization for showrunner Lorne Michaels (played by "The Fablemans" star Gabriel LaBelle).

As we speed towards the third act of "Saturday Night" and the clock is ticking towards the live premiere of "SNL," Lorne Michaels is still left without a lightning technician. A spectacular crash of the stage lights in Studio 8H resulted in the original crew member being fired in quite the dramatic show of frustration from various members of the production. Having spent most of the night fixing various other problems that have popped up since then, Michaels finally hears that there might be a good replacement on one of the other floors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, specifically where "The Rumpus Room" variety show is being shot with Milton Berle (J.K. Simmons) and some dancing girls.

When Michaels heads up to "The Rumpus Hour" set to recruit this lighting technician, Milton Berle is dancing with his girls, so he's waiting in the wings for the take to be finished so he can steal his new crew member. As he looks upon the remnants of old television, the tired formula of aging television personalities delivering the same old thing, his gaze shifts to the show's director, who is sitting miserably in a production chair with a cigarette in hand, staring off into the distance, not even paying attention to the show's taping. It's a moment where Michaels needed a boost to keep going in the face of increasingly insurmountable odds, and he rushes to snag his new lighting technician and get "Saturday Night" live on the air.

Believe it or not, this key moment for Lorne Michaels as a character was a last minute addition on the day of shooting.