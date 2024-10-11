Saturday Night's Director And Writer Would Love To Do Sequels In Different SNL Eras [Exclusive]

When "Saturday Night" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, I sat down for an interview with Jason Reitman, and I asked him whether or not he'd be interested in returning for a sequel that takes place in another era of "SNL," and he couldn't have answered more quickly:

"Oh my God. I would make 20 sequels. I've never had this on set. Usually on set, people are like, 'Hey, I'm having a good time, but when this wraps, I'm ready to leave and go do something else.' And every day the crew is pitching me, "Could we do 1976? Could we do Ebersol in 1980? Can we do Eddie Murphy shows up? What about Will Ferrell's first day?' Everyone is pitching their version, or things that happened with the music or the band. And my answer is 'Yes.' If the right idea happened, this group loved making this movie, and I would go do it again tomorrow."

In a separate interview out of TIFF, Gil Kenan echoed those sentiments about the vibe on the set, telling us, "It was a pretty special shoot and it was quick, but when you build the right production, when you have the right cast, and when everyone feels sort of committed to the task at hand, you don't want to leave. And that feeling was very much present on set. The only solace we had is that we knew we were about to go put this movie together, and that we'd get to keep living with that thing forever. But yeah, it was a special one."

The shoot was so special that Kenan said there was a moment where he and Reitman (seen above on the set of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire") entertained the idea of what they might do with a follow-up before they had to tear down the set that meticulously re-created Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza with painstaking details. Kenan agreed that he'd be happy to make a sequel and elaborated: