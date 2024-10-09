A Cut Joker 2 Cameo Featured A Well-Known Hollywood Actor Playing Arthur Fleck
There was a lot that went wrong with "Joker: Folie à Deux," the disastrous sequel of 2019's "Joker" that's set to make only a fraction of the first film's box office jackpot. But overshadowed by the movie's sluggish pacing and depressing subject matter is another minor disappointment: the lack of Justin Theroux. He's a great actor who helped make masterpieces like "The Leftovers" and "Mulholland Drive" shine, and he appeared briefly in "Joker" as the actor Ethan Chase, who Arthur watches on the TV as he appears on Murray Franklin's talk-show.
Is Theroux the key ingredient to making sure a "Joker" movie reaches a billion dollars at the box office? Probably not, but a little sprinkling of Theroux always helps. For "Folie à Deux," Director Todd Phillips intended to give Theroux another cameo, this time in a trailer for the in-universe movie made about the Joker's actions in the first film. As Phillips told IGN, "I talked to Justin about it. We were going to shoot a trailer at one point. We just ran out of time."
It's a shame, because who wouldn't want to see Theroux playing an actor doing an impression of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker? It's also disappointing when you consider Theroux had published an Instragram post last year that seemed to imply we'd get to see him in the sequel. Tragically, it wasn't meant to be.
A missed opportunity for Folie a Deux to embrace some meta fun
Even ignoring all the poor fans of Theroux out there, this cut cameo is disappointing, because it sounds like it would've been a great opportunity for a little skewering of Hollywood. The events of the first film were tragic, yet its exactly the sort of thing that'd get turned into an exploitative true crime flick, and it could've made for some funny satire to see Todd Phillips' take on what that would've looked like.
This is basically what the "Scream" sequels did, as the events of the first movie are turned into an in-universe movie (called "Stab") in the second. Throughout "Scream 2," we're given constant glimpses of what the first movie could've looked like if it was written by a worse screenwriter with worse actors, and it's all comedic gold. "Scream 2" may be the darkest movie in the franchise, often accused of being too bleak and serious compared to the crowd-pleasing original, so those glimpses of "Stab" provide some much-needed relief.
That relief is exactly what the relentlessly grim, lifeless "Joker" sequel needed. Would it have been enough to save "Folie à Deux" from the abysmal reviews? Probably not, but given the movie's padded 138-minute runtime, it seems like a fun cameo of Theroux surely couldn't have hurt.