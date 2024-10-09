A Cut Joker 2 Cameo Featured A Well-Known Hollywood Actor Playing Arthur Fleck

There was a lot that went wrong with "Joker: Folie à Deux," the disastrous sequel of 2019's "Joker" that's set to make only a fraction of the first film's box office jackpot. But overshadowed by the movie's sluggish pacing and depressing subject matter is another minor disappointment: the lack of Justin Theroux. He's a great actor who helped make masterpieces like "The Leftovers" and "Mulholland Drive" shine, and he appeared briefly in "Joker" as the actor Ethan Chase, who Arthur watches on the TV as he appears on Murray Franklin's talk-show.

Is Theroux the key ingredient to making sure a "Joker" movie reaches a billion dollars at the box office? Probably not, but a little sprinkling of Theroux always helps. For "Folie à Deux," Director Todd Phillips intended to give Theroux another cameo, this time in a trailer for the in-universe movie made about the Joker's actions in the first film. As Phillips told IGN, "I talked to Justin about it. We were going to shoot a trailer at one point. We just ran out of time."

It's a shame, because who wouldn't want to see Theroux playing an actor doing an impression of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker? It's also disappointing when you consider Theroux had published an Instragram post last year that seemed to imply we'd get to see him in the sequel. Tragically, it wasn't meant to be.