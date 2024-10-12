The Boys: What The Actor Who Plays Black Noir Looks Like In Real Life

Noir's appearance is so significant because the show's source material, a comic series of the same name, had a pretty major twist based around how Noir looked behind the mask. The comics reveal that Noir is actually a clone of the main villain Homelander, designed by Vought as a failsafe in case Homelander went off the rails. Not only does comic Noir prove vital in taking Homelander down, but it's revealed that he was responsible for some of the worst crimes Homelander's been accused of.

When season 3 revealed that TV Noir was a guy who looks nothing like Homelander, that seemed like a clear sign that the show wasn't planning to go in the same direction. It was a relief for a lot of fans who think the show is far better than the comics; not only is the show more mature in general, but the comics' big Noir twist wasn't actually that satisfying beyond its initial shock value. If Homelander's going to be taken down, most fans want it to be the result of hard work from the Boys, not because of an easy out handed to them by the Vought corporation.

But with season 4 establishing there's a new Noir, fans are once again wondering if the Noir twist might still happen. The fact that Nathan Mitchell looks nothing like Homelander certainly hurts this theory, but who's to say the show won't pull that same season 3 trick again, giving Noir a completely different actor once it's time for him to take off the mask?

Of course, the clearest sign that there's no big Noir twist coming in season 5 is a line from Homelander back in season 3. In that season's finale, Homelander tells Noir about how he, with his see-through vision, has been able to see Noir's face the entire time. This means there's no reason Homelander won't be able to see through new Noir's mask either, so Noir will never be able to surprise him with a reveal of his face. It seems that if "The Boys" does kill off Homelander in season 5, it won't be taking notes from the comics.