One Of Terrifier 2's Fan-Favorite Moments Was Improvised On Set [Exclusive]

For a slasher villain who doesn't talk, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) clearly has a lot to say. The supernatural killer who has plagued the "Terrifier" franchise for three movies and counting doesn't speak out loud, but he often communicates with his victims via clownery and pantomime. The movies are known for their queasy, tough-to-handle gore, but they're funny at times too, thanks largely to Thornton's nimble and wicked performance and the flourishes he adds to otherwise silent moments.

In an interview with series director, writer, editor, and producer Damien Leone and star Thornton ahead of the "Terrifier 3" premiere, /Film's Jacob Hall asked the duo how much of Art's character's motion and physicality is pre-scripted, and how much is worked out during shooting. Leone estimated that it was a 50/50 split, while Thornton reckoned it was closer to 60/40. As an example, Leone mentioned a great scene in "Terrifier 2," in which Art haunts teen hero Sienna (Lauren LaVera) while she's at a Halloween costume shop. As Sienna attempts to pay for her purchase, Art starts trying on sunglasses from a display rack. He's trying to terrorize her, but he's also making us laugh, as every time the camera cuts back to him, Art is doing a different pose with a different pair of glasses.

Leone says the scene is an example of the on-set development of Art and Thorntons' contributions to the character. "The sunglasses' scene in ['Terrifier 2']: so in the script it'll say, 'Sienna's up at the counter, Art the Clown goes over to the rack of sunglasses. He takes a pair of wacky sunglasses. Every time Sienna turns around Art's in a new pair of sunglasses.'" Leone notes that those directions are still pretty vague – there's no description of which sunglasses Art wears, what poses he strikes, or what demeanor he has. "So then what I'll do is I'll buy a whole box of wacky glasses, we put them on the rack, and then David just goes to town and he puts on these glasses."