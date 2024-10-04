The Actress Tim Burton Almost Cast As Beetlejuice's Lydia Deetz Before Winona Ryder

The 1980s might seem like a weird time from a distance, but if you were there for the decade, it was a largely ten-year stretch of mind-numbing conformity.

Pop music mostly sounded the same, television was dominated by rote sitcoms and nighttime soaps, and the movies were chasing the high-concept dragon. Formula was king. So anything or anybody that broke with the status quo was a godsend to those of us who weren't good, undemanding consumers. We needed off-kilter, mainstream-friendly visionaries like David Byrne, the Kids in the Hall, and Paul Reubens — artists who could be weird without offending the conservative sensibilities of the era's rank-and-file (which created problems of access if you grew up outside a major media market).

I'll forever be amazed that Reubens' Pee-wee Herman, a funny-talking dweeb who could switch from ingratiating to irritating on a dime, became an entertainment phenomenon. But I also don't think "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" would've become the surprise hit of summer 1986 without first-time feature filmmaker Tim Burton at the helm. Burton's taste for the macabre proved a harmonious blend with Reubens' sense of childlike wonder; part of being a kid is getting the wits scared out of you, and Burton was there to do that when called upon (particularly with Alice Nunn's Large Marge).

Reubens' rising tide lifted Burton's boat to an unlikely greenlight on his follow-up movie, "Beetlejuice." The project did not originate with Burton, but he molded it to reflect his dark humor and fiendishly funny imagination. Key to nailing the movie was obviously finding the right actor to portray the madcap title character, but once Michael Keaton was onboard, Burton's next challenge was finding a teenager to serve as the audience's outcast surrogate into this bizarro world. Lydia Deetz was not a familiar type in a Hollywood hung up on high school sex comedies and John Hughes flicks.

Lydia would wind up becoming a goth icon in the hands of Winona Ryder, but Burton almost missed the mark by casting a mainstream teen idol.