Joker 2 Actually Draws A Major Comparison Between Arthur Fleck & Batman

This article contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

When Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" was released in the summer of 1992, a number of fans and critics remarked how little screen time Michael Keaton's Dark Knight had in the movie, with so much real estate given over to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and Danny DeVito's Penguin. While this unevenness was already the case in the first "Batman," most people assumed that Jack Nicholson's star power being bigger than Keaton's at the time accounted for that. For "Returns," the narrative became that Burton was simply more interested in the colorful, audacious villain characters than the goody two-shoes Dark Knight.

However, as the 30-plus years have demonstrated since the release of "Batman Returns," the open secret about the character of Batman and the films he appears in is that all of his villains — and, if applicable, his allies — are a reflection of himself. Thus, each "Batman" movie has a lot to say about Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, with the villains doubling as a commentary about Wayne's own issues with vigilantism, class, transformative loss, and especially his dual nature. While characters like Catwoman and Two-Face comment on this latter point with obvious metaphor, the Joker has traditionally acted as more of an Id to Batman's Superego; if Batman is Lawful Good, then Joker is Chaotic Evil. That's because Joker's persona is generally wholly his, for he has no secret identity to maintain, and most often is given an ambiguous or completely unknown origin. In other words, he's just Joker.

That all changed with Todd Phillips' 2019 "Joker" film, of course, presenting a man named Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) who, in Gotham City circa 1981, begins to lose his sanity and slips further into madness and eventually murder, creating a persona known as the Joker in the process. That film included a version of Bruce Wayne (Dante Pereira-Olson) who is only a child, and ends up suffering the fateful murder of his parents in large part because of Arthur's inciting other criminals. While neither Bruce nor any member of the Wayne family turns up in "Joker: Folie à Deux," the film continues to explore and compare the relationship between the two antagonists in a very intriguing fashion.