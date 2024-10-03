The Rings Of Power Has A Triple Samwise Gamgee Homage In Season 2
This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
"The Rings of Power" is brimming with homages and callbacks. The number of easter eggs I've found in season 2 alone is astonishing (and I didn't even include all of them in that list). Throughout both seasons, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have gone outside of Middle-earth for inspiration countless times, including a Harrison Ford-in-"The Fugitive"-style leap into a waterfall in season 2, episode 1. (Ford's legendary stunt double for Indiana Jones also served as this show's second unit director; we spoke to him on an episode of the /Film Daily podcast after the big battle episode.)
The show also regularly goes back to Peter Jackson's film trilogy for creative and nostalgic moments, and I couldn't help but notice that "The Rings of Power" season 2 ended with not one but three callbacks to a famous Sam Gamgee sequence from "The Two Towers."
In that scene, as Sam, Frodo, and Gollum prepare to leave Faramir's company and head toward Shelob's Lair, Sam waxes eloquently about being a part of the tales that "really mattered." His inspiring words continue to narrate, backed by epic music, as we get a sequence of shots showing triumphant Rohirrim at Helm's Deep and charging Ents at Isengard. It's a scene for the ages, and it finds its genesis in a scene in "The Two Towers" book when Sam similarly discusses with Frodo the awe-inspiring fact that they've been drawn into one of the great stories of legend. The sequence continues to reverberate through time in "The Rings of Power," too, as we get similarly moving soliloquies from Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Poppy (Megan Richards), and Galadriel (Morfydd Clard) in the last two episodes of season 2. Let's break them down.
Celebrimbor's stirring speech
At the end of episode 7, Celebrimbor and Galadriel cross paths one last time. Brimby hands off the Nine Rings and prepares to go back into the tower to distract Sauron while Galadriel makes a break for it. Before she goes, though, he makes an emotionally stirring speech, saying, "Perhaps the Elves need only remember that it is not strength that overcomes darkness, but light. Armies may rise, hearts may fail, yet still, light endures, and is mightier than strength. For in its presence, all darkness must flee."
This is a nice counterpoint to the whole "light touching the darkness" storyline of season 1, and as Celebrimbor delivers the lines, we get a montage of the ongoing battle outside the walls. This is admittedly less uplifting than Sam's original speech, but it is clearly composed and edited in the same style, with sustained, ethereal music playing in the background as it works through a progression of slightly slowed-down action sequences.
Poppy's prescient prose
The second Sam Gamgee homage comes toward the end of the finale episode. As Poppy offers comfort to Nori in the wake of the Dark Wizard's attack, she says, "After my family ... Mr. Burrows sat me down. Told me, 'Some things can't be fixed. Some things lost are lost forever. No matter how hard we fight, how much it hurts, or how much our hearts yearn to put them back together. Cause this world's so much bigger than any of us, and sometimes the winds blowin' against us are too strong.'" She follows this with the uplifting line, "'At those times,' Mr. Burrows said, 'we've just got to accept it. What's broke is broke and won't fix. And all anybody can do is try and build something new.'"
This comes against a lengthy montage of sad scenes, including Dwarves looking at the recently vacated throne of King Durin III (Peter Mullans), Elrond watching Eregion burn, the discouraged Men of Pelargir (including a romantically forlorn Isildur), a shackled Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and a fleeing Elendil (Lloyd Owen). The final shot is of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) holding Fëanor's hammer as Poppy says the unknowingly ominous words, "all anybody can do is try to build something new."
Galadriel's wise words
When Galadriel wakes up in what is likely the future spot where Rivendell will be built, Elrond, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) gather around and ask for her counsel regarding what they should do next. She looks at her Ring of Power, Nenya, and says, "I would remember the counsel of our dear friend, Celebrimbor, greatest of Elven-smiths. And remind our people that it is not strength that overcomes darkness, but light. And the sun yet shines."
Yes, this is a rehashing of Celebrimbor's previous speech, but I'm including it as the third Sam Gamgee nod because, well, they slip right back into the homage sequence again. As Galadriel talks, the camera leaves her face, and we get slow, panning shots of Elves standing up, looking at King Gil-galad up on the cliff face, and cheering as moving music plays in the background.
There you have it, folks. Three bonafide Sam Gamgee-esque homages, each evocative in their own way, and all coming within less than two episodes of time. They're fun to spot, but the fact that they crammed three in there in relatively close succession feels a bit odd to me. Still, the scenes add a lot of heart to the ending of a rough season for the Free Peoples of Middle-earth.