The Rings Of Power Has A Triple Samwise Gamgee Homage In Season 2

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Rings of Power" is brimming with homages and callbacks. The number of easter eggs I've found in season 2 alone is astonishing (and I didn't even include all of them in that list). Throughout both seasons, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have gone outside of Middle-earth for inspiration countless times, including a Harrison Ford-in-"The Fugitive"-style leap into a waterfall in season 2, episode 1. (Ford's legendary stunt double for Indiana Jones also served as this show's second unit director; we spoke to him on an episode of the /Film Daily podcast after the big battle episode.)

The show also regularly goes back to Peter Jackson's film trilogy for creative and nostalgic moments, and I couldn't help but notice that "The Rings of Power" season 2 ended with not one but three callbacks to a famous Sam Gamgee sequence from "The Two Towers."

In that scene, as Sam, Frodo, and Gollum prepare to leave Faramir's company and head toward Shelob's Lair, Sam waxes eloquently about being a part of the tales that "really mattered." His inspiring words continue to narrate, backed by epic music, as we get a sequence of shots showing triumphant Rohirrim at Helm's Deep and charging Ents at Isengard. It's a scene for the ages, and it finds its genesis in a scene in "The Two Towers" book when Sam similarly discusses with Frodo the awe-inspiring fact that they've been drawn into one of the great stories of legend. The sequence continues to reverberate through time in "The Rings of Power," too, as we get similarly moving soliloquies from Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Poppy (Megan Richards), and Galadriel (Morfydd Clard) in the last two episodes of season 2. Let's break them down.