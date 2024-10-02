A DC Comics/Star Wars Crossover Didn't Happen For One Simple Reason

Comic books are not just fuel for some of the biggest movies and TV shows of all time. Aside from being a genuinely great medium that could enrich the lives of many people who haven't previously wandered down that endless rabbit hole, comics offer the chance to do things that can't be done on screen. They represent imagination that is only limited by what a given artist can do with a pen, and what a writer can dream up. That even extends to utterly bonkers crossovers that couldn't happen anywhere else, like "King Kong" meets "Planet of the Apes." It turns out, the world came very close to getting a DC and "Star Wars" crossover several years back. Why didn't it happen? That's where things get frustrating.

For some historical context, writer Kurt Busiek revealed in 2017 on Twitter that he was working on a "Superman/Star Wars" crossover with the legendary artist Alex Ross before it was later tabled by the powers that be.

"Alex Ross and I were geared up to do SUPERMAN/STAR WARS, but the corporate parties involved couldn't agree on how to divvy up the money," Busiek wrote at the time. He also shared concept art of Superman duking it out with Darth Vader (which you can get a glimpse of above), and referred to Superman/Star Wars as "a dead project."

Now the table is set. More recently at Tampa Bay Comic Convention, former DC publisher Dan DiDio recently addressed this proposed crossover (via Popverse). The exact timing is unclear, but what we know for sure is that Marvel Comics took over the "Star Wars" license in 2015 following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. In any event, DiDio confirmed that this crossover made its way to his desk.