Men In Black 3 Almost Cast A Different Actor As Young Tommy Lee Jones Instead Of Josh Brolin
Back in 2020, director Barry Sonnenfeld joined the CinemaBlend podcast to talk about his career and mentioned the great lengths Josh Brolin went to perfectly embody young Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K in "Men in Black III" (our review here). He noted that Brolin carried a tape recorder of the first "Men in Black" film and that whenever the actor was on set, he was constantly trying to replicate Jones' lilt. "Tommy has the most musical voice. It's a beautiful voice. It really flows and ebbs, it's really sing-songy," Sonnenfeld noted. "And Brolin did a fantastic job. He made me cry so many times watching him." Hilariously, Jones actually questioned Sonnenfeld about Brolin's "Texas accent" by claiming he doesn't have one, and the director had to break it to him that, "Well, actually Tommy, you do."
Casting an actor to play a younger version of a famous role isn't easy, but Brolin as Jones is most definitely one of the best. Famously, however, Mark Wahlberg almost nabbed the role. In Sonnenfeld's new book, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," the director revealed he had to fight a bit for Brolin to be cast, and gave fans a peek behind the curtain as to how the casting turmoil really went down. "As much as I wanted Josh Brolin to play young Agent K, that's how much Ari Emanuel, chairman of William Morris Endeavor talent agency, wanted the part for Mark Wahlberg," he wrote.
William Morris Endeavor aka WME is one of the biggest talent agencies in the industry, and Sonnenfeld, Wahlberg, and Brolin were all clients at the time, which meant Sonnenfeld had plenty of practice with how Emanuel did business and what his tactics were like. That extended to his attempts at getting Wahlberg cast in the film, which would serve as the set-up for a full franchise reboot.
Returning a call that was never made
Barry Sonnenfeld wrote that he'd receive a call from an assistant of Ari Emanuel who would ask him to hold, and then, "Ari would wait long enough to become annoying, and at the point I assumed the call had been dropped, he would pick up." Once Sonnenfeld and Emanuel were connected, the latter would claim he was returning a call the former made ... except Sonnenfeld never actually called him. "Must be another Barry. Levinson?" Sonnenfeld asked, but Emanuel was steadfast. "Sonnenfeld. I am returning your call," he told the filmmaker.
Sonnenfeld assured once again that he did not call Emanuel and apologized for the mix-up, but just before he was about to hang up the call, Emanuel would inject what he was really calling about. "Wait. Sonnenfeld. Since we're on the phone anyway, what about Wahlberg for the young Tommy Lee Jones part?"
It's a pretty good tactic if I'm being completely honest, but one that I'm sure was grating for anyone on the receiving end. "We're out to Brolin. You represent him," Sonnenfeld reminded him. From there, Emanuel would casually try and push Sonnenfeld to meet Wahlberg in New York City the next time he was in town. Sonnenfeld held strong and the two ended the conversation with Emanuel claiming Sonnenfeld was "making a mistake."
Roughly two weeks later, Emanuel called again with the same phone tag song and dance before saying, "Wait. Since [we're] on the phone .... I talked to Walter [Parkes, producer] and he says you'll be in New York next week casting, so I've set up a time for you and Walter and Laurie [MacDonald, producer] to meet Wahlberg. You're going to love him."
Sonnenfeld and the producers eventually did meet Wahlberg and wrote that "He was charming and smart, and he was a great second choice." However, Sonnenfeld could only get Brolin on the project after Emanuel "ran out of excuses not to let us hire him." Hilariously, Brolin left WME shortly after starting production on the film. As Sonnenfeld wrote, "Who could blame him?"