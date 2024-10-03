Men In Black 3 Almost Cast A Different Actor As Young Tommy Lee Jones Instead Of Josh Brolin

Barry Sonnenfeld wrote that he'd receive a call from an assistant of Ari Emanuel who would ask him to hold, and then, "Ari would wait long enough to become annoying, and at the point I assumed the call had been dropped, he would pick up." Once Sonnenfeld and Emanuel were connected, the latter would claim he was returning a call the former made ... except Sonnenfeld never actually called him. "Must be another Barry. Levinson?" Sonnenfeld asked, but Emanuel was steadfast. "Sonnenfeld. I am returning your call," he told the filmmaker.

Sonnenfeld assured once again that he did not call Emanuel and apologized for the mix-up, but just before he was about to hang up the call, Emanuel would inject what he was really calling about. "Wait. Sonnenfeld. Since we're on the phone anyway, what about Wahlberg for the young Tommy Lee Jones part?"

It's a pretty good tactic if I'm being completely honest, but one that I'm sure was grating for anyone on the receiving end. "We're out to Brolin. You represent him," Sonnenfeld reminded him. From there, Emanuel would casually try and push Sonnenfeld to meet Wahlberg in New York City the next time he was in town. Sonnenfeld held strong and the two ended the conversation with Emanuel claiming Sonnenfeld was "making a mistake."

Roughly two weeks later, Emanuel called again with the same phone tag song and dance before saying, "Wait. Since [we're] on the phone .... I talked to Walter [Parkes, producer] and he says you'll be in New York next week casting, so I've set up a time for you and Walter and Laurie [MacDonald, producer] to meet Wahlberg. You're going to love him."

Sonnenfeld and the producers eventually did meet Wahlberg and wrote that "He was charming and smart, and he was a great second choice." However, Sonnenfeld could only get Brolin on the project after Emanuel "ran out of excuses not to let us hire him." Hilariously, Brolin left WME shortly after starting production on the film. As Sonnenfeld wrote, "Who could blame him?"