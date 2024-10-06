Stephen King's 10 Favorite Books Of All Time

Excluding various holy texts like the Bible, the Qur'an, the Bhagavad Gita, the Book of Mormon, and Mao Zedong's Little Red Book, the best-selling book of all time is Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities," which has sold over 200 million copies since its publication in 1859. This is according to a 2012 article in Reuters, although getting actual figures on such things is difficult to track down. Other big sellers throughout history include Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince," which, according to Britannica, has sold between 150 million and 200 million copies, Cao Xuequin's 1790 family epic "Dream of the Red Chamber," which sold about 100 million copies, and J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy fable "The Hobbit," which matched those figures. The most recent super-seller, topping 120 million copies, was 1997's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," which was written by an increasingly controversial author.

One might think that Stephen King had a novel in the upper echelons of bestsellers, but no single tome of his has shaken the Earth. If one counts all eight novels in King's "Dark Tower" series as a single title, then he has indeed had one book to sell over 30 million copies. Overall, however, King is estimated to have sold over 400 million books altogether, which is far more than Robert Ludlum, although much less than Dr. Seuss.

In addition to being a voracious writer who is constantly in the public eye, King is also a prolific reader, keeping up on the classics, and keenly aware of finding great literature to consume. King, one might be surprised to learn, reads more than just horror novels, sifting through the gamut of the Western Canon, because there's no reason we shouldn't all be reading the greatest novels of all time.

On the book-based social media website Goodreads, King has started his own personal account, and he has compiled his 10 favorite books of all time. Some of them are standard reading for American high schoolers. Others are difficult deep cuts. Some are truly surprising.