Men In Black's Director Had To Stop Tommy Lee Jones From Trying To Be Funny In The Movie

The 1997 science-fiction comedy "Men in Black" is something of a miracle, a hilarious family film that manages to appeal to almost everyone. It was also a bit of a challenge to make, and not just because the filmmakers had to figure out how to bring the movie's aliens to life. Originally the studio wanted Chris O'Donnell, not Will Smith, for the role of Agent J, and it was director Barry Sonnenfeld's wife who came up with the idea for Smith to star. Smith wasn't so keen, however, and executive producer Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter to get him. Once Smith was set, the next big problem was that his co-star, the Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, could apparently be a bit of a challenge to work with.

In his new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," Sonnenfeld shares an anecdote about trying to explain to Jones that he needed to play the straight man to Smith's more outsized comedic personality. It seems like a no-brainer now, but at the time the deeply serious actor thought he had to bring the laughs, not realizing that his seriousness was actually much funnier than if he actively tried to be funny.