The Real Reason Star Wars Villain Darth Maul Has Horns Is Hilarious

McCaig's redesign was, hilariously, too scary for Lucas, which forced the designer back to the drawing board. McCaig had to find something slightly less disturbing, but it was important not to diminish the terror of Maul. Ultimately, he turned to more symbolic ideas of fear: "I looked for my first best mythological nightmare, and that's easy, because that's clowns. I was scared to death of Bozo the Clown as a kid."

McCaig recycled a concept he'd used in earlier designs of Maul, drawing patterns across his face that embodied light and shadow. "I put a Rorschach pattern on his face, and George seemed to respond to that really well," McCaig said. "The patterns became very stylized patterns of the muscles underneath the skin that give expression to the face."

He finished off Maul's new look with a headdress of black feathers — but as the design passed from the art department to creature effects, McCaig's plans got a bit lost in translation. Nick Dudman, who served as Creature Effects Supervisor on "The Phantom Menace," interpreted the feathers as horns, which paved the way for the Maul seen in the film. Fortunately, McCaig was perfectly fine with the change.

"I think that wonderful performance from Ray, put into that makeup, with Nick Dudman's awesome misunderstanding of my drawing — because I had given him black feathers, and he thought they were horns — is what created Darth Maul," McCaig said in hindsight. It does take a village to actually create something as sprawling as "Star Wars," but it's fascinating to see just how such an iconic character came to be.