Star Wars Was An Unfortunately Inevitable Career First For Natalie Portman

Working against a screen with CGI characters wasn't something Portman had done outside of a small role in "Mars Attacks!," so her work in "The Phantom Menace" was a lot more complicated. There were a lot of characters that didn't exist. She was asked whether it was strange to be doing this blue screen work after so many "character-driven dramas." Portman said it was, and that it was largely new for her. She explained:

" ... it's weird because there's a lot more for you to concentrate on than just acting and your lines – like where you're looking and where your eye-line is. Sometimes you'll be looking at a blue screen, but you're supposed to be looking into someone's eyes, and it's kind of weird because your eyes focus differently when you're looking at a wall or if you're looking at a dot. "But they can't put a dot on the screen for you, because it's a blue screen for a reason, you know? So you have everyone focusing at the same point and staying out of the way of a certain character if a certain character is there, but they're not really there. There's just more to think about."

Often productions will use techniques like having someone in a green (or blue) suit so the actor can focus their eyes correctly these days. You don't think a small thing like that will make a difference, but we instinctively know when someone is looking at us or someone else and focusing on them, versus letting their eyes drift or thinking about something else. It's obvious that something isn't right, even when we don't know why. That does come across on screen.