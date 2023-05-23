Natalie Portman Is Game For A Star Wars Return, But No One Has Asked Her

As Luke Skywalker stated so accurately in "The Last Jedi," "No one's ever really gone." Franchises these days have been working overtime to keep fans and general audiences hooked from one installment to the next, pulling out all the stops to make sure that the surrounding buzz is only matched by the box office profits. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned resurrections and surprise returns into a cottage industry, living up to the comic book creed that characters are never truly dead unless you see the body — and even then, that's no guarantee either. Meanwhile, the "Fast & Furious" films had already brought back Michelle Rodriguez's Letty and Sung Kang's Han from certain death before the latest movie, "Fast X," ended with the inexplicable return of yet another long-dead hero.

But none of these examples can quite compare to the precedent set by "Star Wars" over the years. There's Darth Maul, the spiky-headed villain introduced and killed off in "The Phantom Menace" who nevertheless came back in cyborg form in the animated series "The Clone Wars" and even appeared in live-action once again in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Of course, none could forget the evil Emperor's reincarnation as a clone (I think?) and the Oscar Isaac reaction that launched a million, "Somehow, Palpatine returned" memes.

Yet, through it all, despite an entire sequel trilogy and a number of spin-offs, one significant character has yet to make her grand return: Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala. As it turns out, that's not through a lack of willingness on the actor's part. In fact, she'd be all too happy to reprise her famous sci-fi/fantasy role ... if only somebody would actually ask her.