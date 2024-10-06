What The Cast Of Labyrinth Looks Like Today

Jim Henson's 1986 film "Labyrinth" is a deeply beloved classic among kids of a certain age. It presents the raw sexuality of David Bowie, playing a sexy goblin lord in tights, his bulging package kickstarting millions of kids' puberties. At the beginning of the film, the main character, the 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) wants nothing more than to live in a fantasy world, happy to remain in her pretty-princess phase indefinitely. However, when Bowie's goblin king kidnaps her baby brother Toby (Toby Froud), she learns that living in such a world is wild and off-putting. Most of the film is a random, light adventure, but one scene points out that Sarah is unduly clinging onto her childhood trinkets.

She learns the lesson of I Corinthians 13:11. When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

But at the very end of the film, after Sarah has rescued Toby from the Goblin King and returned to her bedroom back on Earth, she is told she can summon her fantasy friends anytime. She has to put away her childish things, but then is allowed to take them out again on a whim. It's no wonder that Millennials gravitated toward the movie; it was a generation that deliberately used fantasy as a post-9/11 coping mechanism. Many people in their late 30s now attend "Labyrinth"-themed balls.

The film, however, feels more free-form and loose than what is described above. Terry Jones of Monty Python wrote the screenplay, and he didn't have a good sense of pacing or theme. The movie is more of a picaresque adventure than an essay. And millions adore it.

Bowie passed away in 2016, but the rest of the cast is still with us, and many of them are still performing. Here's what they're up to in 2024.