The Twilight Zone's Biggest Failure, According To Creator Rod Serling

Rod Serling's eerie sci-fi anthology series "The Twilight Zone" still, to this day, tops lists of the best TV shows of all time. In a 2023 article in Variety, listing the 100 greatest shows of all time, it was listed at #14, just behind "Succession," although that ranking smacks of recency bias. The #1 show on that list, incidentally, was "I Love Lucy," which is wholly correct. Over here on /Film, we listed "The Twilight Zone" as the greatest horror TV show of all time, which is also correct. "Tales from the Crypt," however, didn't crack the top 30, so we may need to do some soul-searching.

The original "Twilight Zone" ran from 1959 to 1964, which is an astonishingly long run for an anthology series. In that time, the show attracted numerous notable sci-fi writers and aspiring directors, bringing genre writing deeper into the pop consciousness. Serling became a minor deity of sorts, appearing at the heads and tails of "The Twilight Zone" to declare a stern moral for a shaken audience. Be just and fear not, gentle viewers, else the universe will enact its own form of karmic justice. "The Twilight Zone" became mythic.

Rod Serling, however, felt that the show had its share of dregs. For every great episode, there was at least one terrible episode to balance it out.

In 1970, Serling held an on-camera interview with Professor James Gunn (not to be confused with the superhero filmmaker James Gunn), which was almost lost to time. The interview was meant to be part of a Centron interview series, but it was canned when Centron couldn't acquire the rights to show clips of "Twilight Zone" interviews. It was shelved and presumably lost to time. Years later, all that remained was a silent workprint. Luckily, the audio elements were discovered elsewhere, and restorers painstakingly re-synched them.

The interview revealed Serling's opinions on the inconsistency of "The Twilight Zone," largely springing from the show's frustratingly low budget.