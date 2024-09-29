Best Anime Of The Summer 2024 Season (And Where You Can Stream It)

(Welcome to I Didn't Know What Seasonal Anime to Watch, So I Asked /Film for Help and They Gave Me a List, a regular column dedicated to helping our readers choose what anime shows to watch each season.)

The year is starting to wind down, and as the leaves turn a different color, we have the end of another anime season and the arrival of our usual list of recommendations for those who don't want to sort through dozens of shows to find the best ones. Though light on highly anticipated blockbuster productions like the spring season or the upcoming fall season (typically where the biggest shows of the year see their release), the summer still gave us some gems that show the versatility of the anime medium.

We had anime shows based on big superhero properties, one of the most popular shows currently airing releasing one of its best seasons, adaptations of video games, a historical comedy tailor-made for fans of "Shogun," and more.

As summer turns into fall, and as a new season of anime brings dozens of new shows, let's revisit the best that the summer 2024 anime season had to offer.