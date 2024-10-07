Marvel's I Am Groot Director Fought Hard For One Particular Episode
One of the things that Disney+ has afforded the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the ability to explore corners of the universe that might not otherwise get the spotlight in the movies. This includes live-action shows like "WandaVision" and "Loki," but it also includes the two-season run of animated shorts "I Am Groot." This put the fan-favorite character from "Guardians of the Galaxy" in the spotlight, particularly Baby Groot, whom we got to know in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Of all the episodes in the show's run, the director fought hardest for one above all the others.
Series director, writer, and executive producer Kirsten Lepore spoke with Marvel.com in 2023 timed to the release of "I Am Groot" season 2. During the conversation, she discussed the show's season 2 premiere, titled "Are You My Groot?" Lepore explained that this episode was the one she fought to make. Here's what she had to say about it:
"This one was so funny. This one is probably the most personal to me. This was the episode that I really fought to make; I was like we have to make this because this is the episode where I get to talk about how hard it is to be a mom. What happens when Groot gets to be the parent? I think we did a good job of capturing the whole 360 of that experience, the good with the bad and the fun and the exhausting and just all of it."
The episode in question sees Groot stumble across a strange egg in a nest while exploring a planet called Terma. He quickly falls for the little creature that emerges from the egg, adopting it as his own. Hijinks ensue.
Creating an ugly yet cute baby to contrast Groot
Groot has taken on many forms in the MCU since he was introduced a decade ago. Groot isn't as old as we may think he is, according to James Gunn. But part of the reason this show works is we get to spend some real time with Baby Groot outside the confines of a team movie, where he's just a supporting player. Baby Groot is undeniably cute, and cute is a great way to ensure that audiences will probably love the character.
That cuteness actually played a huge part in crafting this episode. As Lepore explained further, the birds that Groot finds are, to put it nicely, not exactly as cute as he is. At least not once they grow up. That was a deliberate choice and something that the team spent a fair amount of time considering in the animation process.
"When we were designing that, we went back and forth a lot. That was the one character where I was like, it needs to have that thing where like when your baby's firstborn and it's hideous because it's like a wrinkly fetus, but also somehow, it's cute and Groot falls in love with it even though it's ugly. So, I'm so glad that worked."
Lepore and the rest of the team had to do a lot of work to make "I Am Groot" fit into the confines of the MCU. Everything in this universe has to exist in the same continuity. By the time "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came around, Groot had grown up again. So, these shorts were challenging on many fronts. But the team fought for what they felt was right, and that's what makes the final product stand out.
"I Am Groot" is streaming now on Disney+.