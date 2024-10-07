Marvel's I Am Groot Director Fought Hard For One Particular Episode

One of the things that Disney+ has afforded the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the ability to explore corners of the universe that might not otherwise get the spotlight in the movies. This includes live-action shows like "WandaVision" and "Loki," but it also includes the two-season run of animated shorts "I Am Groot." This put the fan-favorite character from "Guardians of the Galaxy" in the spotlight, particularly Baby Groot, whom we got to know in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Of all the episodes in the show's run, the director fought hardest for one above all the others.

Series director, writer, and executive producer Kirsten Lepore spoke with Marvel.com in 2023 timed to the release of "I Am Groot" season 2. During the conversation, she discussed the show's season 2 premiere, titled "Are You My Groot?" Lepore explained that this episode was the one she fought to make. Here's what she had to say about it:

"This one was so funny. This one is probably the most personal to me. This was the episode that I really fought to make; I was like we have to make this because this is the episode where I get to talk about how hard it is to be a mom. What happens when Groot gets to be the parent? I think we did a good job of capturing the whole 360 of that experience, the good with the bad and the fun and the exhausting and just all of it."

The episode in question sees Groot stumble across a strange egg in a nest while exploring a planet called Terma. He quickly falls for the little creature that emerges from the egg, adopting it as his own. Hijinks ensue.