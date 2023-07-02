Groot Isn't Nearly As Old As He Looks In Guardians Of The Galaxy

Over the course of nearly a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've seen quite a few different incarnations of Groot. The beloved talking alien tree is part of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, but also appeared in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as a major player. In every film, Groot has evolved, portraying a different age, look, and personality. In director James Gunn's original "Guardians" in 2014, we saw what many would classify as adult Groot. As it turns out, that version of Groot wasn't nearly as old as we may have assumed.

Voiced by Vin Diesel, the original Groot seemed more mature (largely through his voice), but also some of his actions, including saving Star-Lord and the gang at the end of the film through a touching bit of self-sacrifice. However, Nicolas Aithadi, the visual effects supervisor for MPC, one of the companies that worked on the film, revealed to FX Guide in 2014 that Groot was actually just a teenager at the time.

"Groot is actually a teenager, not an old tree. One of the things that makes wood wood is bark, but it looks like wrinkles on characters. We started with photographs of bark on his face – it looked cool but it made him look too old. When we started to take the bark away it started to look flat. So we had more rugged bark on the side of his face, but receding on his front."

This kind of completely reframes what we thought we knew about Groot. A great many fans would probably have pegged the Groot from "Infinity War" as teen Groot. That wasn't the case though. So it all begs the question, how does Groot age, exactly?