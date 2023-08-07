I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer: Remember Groot? He's Back, In Disney+ Form
Disney+ is bringing back everyone's favorite talking tree as "I Am Groot" season 2 is on the way. And we've got a trailer today that teases the rambunctious little alien's next round of adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Groot may have grown up quite a bit in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" but when this short-form series returns next month, we're going to be catching up with Baby Groot once again. It's like it's 2017 all over again.
The first season of the series debuted last summer on Disney+ and contained a series of shorts almost purely focused on Groot, who gets into trouble in various situations around the galaxy. This latest season of shorts looks very much in line with what came before. Stunning animation, silly situations, lots of Groot. Check it out.
I Am Groot season 2 trailer teases five new shorts
Not to point to fine a point on it but the animation truly does jump out right away, as it looks really impressive. The opening shot of Groot becoming transfixed by what appears to be an intergalactic ice cream truck of sorts before realizing he has no money is particularly gorgeous. We also see Groot making a new bird friend, turning a giant snowman into a deadly weapon, and even encountering The Watcher, amazingly enough. Does that mean Jeffrey Wright will be reprising his role from "What If...?" as well? We shall see. The official synopsis for the second season reads as follows:
The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of "I Am Groot." This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.
Amazingly enough, Vin Diesel returns as the voice of Groot in all five of these shorts. It feels like they could just get someone else to do it for something like this at this point, but Diesel is nothing if not dedicated to his unique corner of the MCU. Kirsten Lepore returns as writer/director for the second season after being at the helm for the first installment. Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf are on board as producers, with Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kirsten Lepore serving as executive producers. Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt is a co-executive producer, with Danielle Costa as the supervising producer.
"I Am Groot" season 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 6, 2023.