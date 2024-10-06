Breaking Bad Originally Wasn't Set In Albuquerque, New Mexico
If not for "Breaking Bad," then Albuquerque, New Mexico would still be most famous in popular culture as the site of Bugs Bunny's wrong turns. If you've been sleeping comfortably under a rock, "Breaking Bad" centers on Albuquerque science teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who puts his chemistry skills to use cooking meth after he's diagnosed with cancer. With the show set in the U.S. southwest, the story made semi-frequent dips into Mexico itself and many of the series' criminal subplots and characters had ties to fictional drug cartels. (In real life, Albuquerque is about four hours north of the Mexican border.)
With a 500,000+ population, Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. This is definitely a big fish in a small pond situation; the state has a wide-spreading land area but a sparse population of about 2 million. (It ranks 37th out of 50 in population for all U.S. states.) Why set a television series there compared to more famous regional neighbors like Dallas, Texas or Phoenix, Arizona? It was all about the money.
As showrunner/creator Vince Gillian has explained several times, he originally conceived "Breaking Bad" to be set in Riverside, California. During production, Sony decided it should shoot the series in Albuquerque instead to take advantage of a generous 25% tax rebate for film and television production in New Mexico. Gilligan agreed, finding it too sweet a deal to pass up, and rewrote the series' setting. As he once explained to Vulture:
"'It'll be great. All you'll do is replace the license plates and call it California.' I said, "No, then we'd be shooting in a town where we can never look east.' We'd always have to be avoiding the Sandia Mountains! So we changed the setting to New Mexico."
"Breaking Bad" was announced to be shooting in New Mexico in 2007 as the second major project for the newly-opened Albuquerque Studios. Then Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez commented on the news, saying, "I am particularly thrilled with 'Breaking Bad' [shooting here] because it is premised in Albuquerque and that type of recognition is priceless."
Shooting Breaking Bad in Albuquerque was the right move
Riverside is slightly smaller than Albuquerque (about 300,000 people), but it's also only about 50 miles from Los Angeles. The New Mexico setting of "Breaking Bad" complements the show's Western flourishes (such as the train robbery in "Dead Freight"). Unlike Riverside, Albuquerque can still pass as a frontier in the 21st century.
Gilligan admitted to Slant in 2010 that he hadn't even been thinking of cartel storylines when he initially set "Breaking Bad" in Riverside. While he felt Walt's "homegrown meth business" could have believably sprung up in any and all 50 states, the series' Southwest setting didn't hurt either:
"Once we got the ball rolling on our series, in [2005-2010], the news of drug violence in a lot of the cities and towns along the Southwest border became more front and center in the national news, so we wound up incorporating more and more into our storyline. It certainly helped at that point that our story happened to be set in Albuquerque, which is only about 220 miles from the border. So we kind of 'lucked' into that element of storytelling."
Naturally, many real-life Albuquerque locations made their way into the show. The White family home is a real house in an ABQ suburb (though the show uses a fictional address) and Los Pollos Hermanos is actually a real Twisters restaurant.
While production on "Breaking Bad" took place on-site in New Mexico, the writers' room was located in Burbank, California. That meant each of the writers had to take a bit of a journey when traveling to visit, or even direct, episode sets. (Not that this stopped the "Breaking Bad" writers from delivering a perfect product.)
Still, Gilligan has claimed he "learned to love" Albuquerque (via Slant). Indeed, the prequel/sequel "Better Call Saul" and epilogue film "El Camino" were also shot on-site and at Albuquerque Studios. Gilligan's upcoming Apple TV+ science-fiction series (with the working title "Wycaro") is unrelated to "Breaking Bad," but it stars former Kim Wexler actor Rhea Seehorn and, surprise, is also being set and shot in Albuquerque. The city might as well put Gilligan on the payroll as chief publicist by this point.