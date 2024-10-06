Breaking Bad Originally Wasn't Set In Albuquerque, New Mexico

If not for "Breaking Bad," then Albuquerque, New Mexico would still be most famous in popular culture as the site of Bugs Bunny's wrong turns. If you've been sleeping comfortably under a rock, "Breaking Bad" centers on Albuquerque science teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who puts his chemistry skills to use cooking meth after he's diagnosed with cancer. With the show set in the U.S. southwest, the story made semi-frequent dips into Mexico itself and many of the series' criminal subplots and characters had ties to fictional drug cartels. (In real life, Albuquerque is about four hours north of the Mexican border.)

With a 500,000+ population, Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. This is definitely a big fish in a small pond situation; the state has a wide-spreading land area but a sparse population of about 2 million. (It ranks 37th out of 50 in population for all U.S. states.) Why set a television series there compared to more famous regional neighbors like Dallas, Texas or Phoenix, Arizona? It was all about the money.

As showrunner/creator Vince Gillian has explained several times, he originally conceived "Breaking Bad" to be set in Riverside, California. During production, Sony decided it should shoot the series in Albuquerque instead to take advantage of a generous 25% tax rebate for film and television production in New Mexico. Gilligan agreed, finding it too sweet a deal to pass up, and rewrote the series' setting. As he once explained to Vulture:

"'It'll be great. All you'll do is replace the license plates and call it California.' I said, "No, then we'd be shooting in a town where we can never look east.' We'd always have to be avoiding the Sandia Mountains! So we changed the setting to New Mexico."

"Breaking Bad" was announced to be shooting in New Mexico in 2007 as the second major project for the newly-opened Albuquerque Studios. Then Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez commented on the news, saying, "I am particularly thrilled with 'Breaking Bad' [shooting here] because it is premised in Albuquerque and that type of recognition is priceless."