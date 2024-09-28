Nicolas Cage Has One Condition For A Potential Star Trek Role
One of Nicolas Cage's most endearing traits is that he's an unapologetic nerd. It's all right there in the name. He was born Nicolas Kim Coppola on January 7, 1964, but when he landed his first starring role 19 years later in Martha Coolidge's "Valley Girl," he rechristened himself Nicolas Cage as a nod to the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage. Since then, he's been eager to share his love for comic books, science-fiction and horror, and has actively sought out roles in these genres and, to disappointingly little success, the Marvel movie universe (with "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance").
So it should come as no surprise that Cage is a self-described, hardcore Trekkie. He grew up on the original series, and he's long preferred the Trek universe in all its myriad iterations and spinoffs to "Star Wars. "I'm not really down [with Star Wars]," Cage told Variety in 2023. "I'm a Trekkie, man. I'm on the 'Star Trek' Enterprise. That's where I roll."
Cage went on to say that Trek embodies much of what he loves about sci-fi, such as how the genre can explore social, political and philosophical concepts in the midst of a compelling, futuristic story (he's also a huge fan of George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four.") This raises the question: why hasn't Cage been beamed aboard a Starship over his 41-year acting career?
Cage doesn't have an answer for that, but he does know that his comments from last year stirred up some interest at Paramount. Should an opportunity arise, he also knows exactly where he'd like to wind up in the "Trek" universe.
Cage's Enterprising thoughts about joining the Trek universe
When TrekMovie caught up with Cage on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards last February, they asked him if there'd been any movement on getting him to appear in a series or, perhaps, a movie. "Well, I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real," said Cage. That's disappointing, but Cage did add that, in the wake of his 2023 interview, there were "a few comments from Paramount." He didn't elaborate on this, however, so don't get your hopes up just yet.
Should Cage get his wish and join the "Star Trek" brotherhood, he's quite specific about what kind of role he'd like to play–– or, at least, where he'd like to play that role. "I'd want to be on the bridge," he told TrekMovie. "I want to be on the Enterprise."
As for where in the timeline a bridge featuring Cage would take place, feel free to speculate like mad. In 2023, the star expressed great affection for the J.J. Abrams' Kelvin timeline, so if Paramount ever decides to return to that iteration of the "Trek" universe for a final chapter, perhaps the screenwriters could find a seat for him on the bridge there.
Right now, it seems like Paramount and producer Simon Kinberg want to go way back in time, which got /Film's resident Trek guru Witney Seibold to wondering if they might shift the events of "Star Trek: First Contact" back further in the timeline. If so, there might be an opportunity to wedge Cage onto the bridge of the Enterprise as an as-yet-created character.
All of this is still very much up in the air, but we at least know that Cage is standing by for the call from Starfleet.