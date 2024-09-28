Nicolas Cage Has One Condition For A Potential Star Trek Role

One of Nicolas Cage's most endearing traits is that he's an unapologetic nerd. It's all right there in the name. He was born Nicolas Kim Coppola on January 7, 1964, but when he landed his first starring role 19 years later in Martha Coolidge's "Valley Girl," he rechristened himself Nicolas Cage as a nod to the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage. Since then, he's been eager to share his love for comic books, science-fiction and horror, and has actively sought out roles in these genres and, to disappointingly little success, the Marvel movie universe (with "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance").

So it should come as no surprise that Cage is a self-described, hardcore Trekkie. He grew up on the original series, and he's long preferred the Trek universe in all its myriad iterations and spinoffs to "Star Wars. "I'm not really down [with Star Wars]," Cage told Variety in 2023. "I'm a Trekkie, man. I'm on the 'Star Trek' Enterprise. That's where I roll."

Cage went on to say that Trek embodies much of what he loves about sci-fi, such as how the genre can explore social, political and philosophical concepts in the midst of a compelling, futuristic story (he's also a huge fan of George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four.") This raises the question: why hasn't Cage been beamed aboard a Starship over his 41-year acting career?

Cage doesn't have an answer for that, but he does know that his comments from last year stirred up some interest at Paramount. Should an opportunity arise, he also knows exactly where he'd like to wind up in the "Trek" universe.