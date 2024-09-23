What Really Happened To The Penguin's Foot, According To The Showrunner

"My dear penguins, we stand on a great threshold!" But if you haven't caught up with the first episode of "The Penguin," then turn around because there are some spoilers ahead.

Batman is only as recognizable as his villains, and few of them are as recognizable as The Penguin. From his long beak-like nose to his morning suit and signature umbrella (and occasionally his army of penguins), there's a reason the character continues to be a big part of Batman stories after so many decades. Now we have "The Penguin," which is finally a chance for Oz Cobb (formerly known as Oswald Cobblepot) to get the spotlight. Even if the show changes some elements of the character, one important trait remains the same — the Penguin's waddle.

In most of the comics, this is how Penguin gets his nickname, a mockery of the way he walks like a penguin. In the new spin-off series of Matt Reeves' "The Batman," you can see Colin Farrell's Penguin limping in virtually every scene, nodding to the character's signature waddle. The reason for this comes in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment wherein Oz takes off his shoes and we see his misshapen foot, a congenital deformity the character has had since birth. Speaking with Digital Spy, showrunner Lauren LeFranc explained the reason for the character's limp. "What we establish in the first episode is that he has a clubfoot," LeFranc explained, referring to a condition that is relatively easy to fix via surgery nowadays. "But in my mind, his mother, who didn't have a lot of money, decided that the difference in him would make him stronger. That he didn't need to change an aspect of himself in that regard."

In a separate interview with IGN, the showrunner added that this was born out of a desire to break away from an unfortunate part of comic book history. "Something I was conscious of are the sort of comic book tropes that have come before, of those who are other, those who have disabilities, those who have scars on their face," LeFranc noted. "They're often easily depicted as the villain, and I think it's just an unfortunate thing in our comic book history, and I wanted to try to disrupt that as much as possible."