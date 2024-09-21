Lorne Michaels Wishes This Hollywood Star Hosted Saturday Night Live

"Saturday Night Live" has been around for a full half-century at this point. The venerable sketch show has gone through multiple eras and ages, but has always given a mainstream platform to subversives, representing something truly unique in the process. In the internet and social media age, its influence and relevance might not be quite what it was, but the show has never struggled to attract the biggest and best talent when it comes to hosts — a testament to its standing as a great American institution.

Season 50, for example, is set to feature hosts such as Jean Smart and Michael Keaton, and will no doubt see an impressive range of celebrities, friends of the show, and former cast members popping in to celebrate the impressive milestone. But it seems there are still a few white whales who have thus far eluded the producers.

Ahead of the show's 50th season, writers and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. They were joined by legendary impresario Lorne Michaels, with the trio revealing a slew of behind-the-scenes details about the long-running sketch show, including the celebrities they've been wanting to host for literally decades.