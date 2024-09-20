The One Colin Jost Joke That Made Michael Che Furious On Saturday Night Live

"Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update duo Colin Jost and Michael Che have been at the news desk for 10 years now. Easily the best moments between the two comedians come when they rip into each other, play vicious pranks live on the air, and participate in their joke swap. Typically, at the end of the year and the end of a season, Jost and Che write jokes for each other without knowing what they have written. The jokes are usually written to be intentionally controversial or offensive, creating a magnificent moment of embarrassment and hilarity. If you've somehow never seen this play out on the show, here's a prime example from season 49:

With punchlines written to make things as awkward as possible, you'd think that one of these moments would have resulted in Jost or Che actually being angry about certain jokes they were forced to tell. However, as Che recently revealed in an episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast (which takes a retrospective look back at "SNL"), it was a silly, innocuous joke made by Jost that sparked some actual anger from Che.

The joke in question came from the season 40 finale edition of Weekend Update in May 2015, where each of the anchors brought back a joke that was cut from a previous episode. Jost said, "Ohio police arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for eating all of their salsa. Though you'd be angry too if your boyfriend was jalapeño business."

That joke made Che "pretty furious." And that's exactly what Jost wanted.