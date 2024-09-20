First Terrifier 3 Reactions Promise The Grossest Horror Movie Of 2024 (Or Any Year)

While the "Terrifier" movies are more often measured by the quantity of their on-screen entrails than by the quality of their filmmaking, it sounds like the runaway success of the second film has potentially led to a style upgrade for the latest, comparatively higher-budget installment. Papaioannou insists that "the movie looks AMAZING," singling out two split diopter shots in particular, while Poole praises the film's "truly sickening practical effects" and critic Cris Parker singles out (via X) both the effects and "moody dark aesthetic as highlights of the sequel.

The film's cast also got some love, with particular focus on the return of "Terrifier 2" final girl Lauren LaVera. "LaVera is such a great lead," Levine wrote, while Papaioannou noted that she gets an "all-timer final girl sequence." He and Ranc also point out the talents of star David Howard Thornton, who has mastered the art of transforming into Art The Clown over the years, while Poole asserts that LaVera is "THEE final girl." Predictably, the franchise's weak points also remain the same as ever: a few critics note that its mythology and narrative elements aren't quite as strong as the rest of the movie, with Ranc noting that he "still [has] a lot of questions about the story" and critic Matt Donato, posting to Bluesky, concluding that "the film is dragged out, and scattershot storytelling is an issue."

As a Christmas horror expert, Donato notes that the movie "makes a mess of biblical imagery and holiday cheer (in [both] good and meh ways)." Others were more impressed with the lore. YouTuber Cody Leach wrote on X that the movie "nicely blends the tone of the previous 2 while pushing the lore and characters forward in interesting ways," while Poole noted that the franchise mythology "is getting more and more intricate." Looper critic Matthew Jackson was especially effusive about the film, posting the following to X: "#Terrifier3 is my favorite of the series so far. A showcase of gore and a maturation of Leone's ability to shift from impish to emotional in an instant. Harrowing and hilarious at the same time."

Most of the "Terrifier 3" reactions we've seen to date include the disclaimer that existing fans of the franchise will enjoy the movie, so it seems likely that if you were lukewarm on "Terrifier" one and two, you might feel the same about this film. If you do like the previous movies, though, brace yourself for a singularly disgusting and entertaining moviegoing experience. "Terrifier 3" premieres in theaters October 11, 2024.