11 Unwritten Rules That Every Sci-Fi Movie Has To Follow

The term "science fiction" is a funny one, when you really think about it. In the strictest terms, any given fictional story will feature science as a major driving force, either overtly or implicitly. If you limit the scope of sci-fi to stories that deal with speculative or anachronistic technology, that still doesn't quite cut it — there's plenty of sci-fi media that limits itself to the technology we have today. Even the emphasis on "science" doesn't feel quite right when so many staples of the genre, from "Frankenstein" to "Star Wars," are essentially fantasy.

The difficulty of coming up with a clear-cut, all-purpose description of what defines sci-fi, however, doesn't negate the fact that everyone knows sci-fi when they see it. It's something about that particular intersection of thematic interests — outer space, aliens, crazy tech, time travel, future and alternate visions of Earth, parallel dimensions — and the centuries that have been spent honing a particular way to explore them. There are, indeed, many unwritten rules that tend to crop up in sci-fi movies, and which might even contribute to making the genre so idiosyncratic and recognizable. To prove it, we've compiled 11 norms that guide many sci-fi films, which you may or may not have stopped to notice in your travels.