How To Watch Gonzo Horror Movie Cuckoo At Home

Horror continues to be the surest of sure non-IP things at the box office, so it's a bummer that Tilman Singer's "Cuckoo" couldn't catch on theatrically like its distributor Neon's "Longlegs" did back in July. The film received mostly positive reviews (it currently holds a 77% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), and boasted an acclaimed performance from "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, but it just couldn't generate the must-see buzz of Osgood Perkins' skin-crawling sensation. Dan Stevens turns in a far more interestingly unhinged performance than Nicolas Cage's one-note shriek-show in "Longlegs," but Stevens, for whatever reason (and it's getting fairly baffling by this point), isn't an A-lister. He's handsome, he's charming, he's ridiculously talented — what's the problem here?

In any event, since you probably missed "Cuckoo" during its brief theatrical run, you'll now be able to discover its nutty pleasures. As is typically the case with horror movies nowadays, "Cuckoo" is definitely one you'll want to watch as cold as possible. Provided you can wait until September 17, 2024, its ghastly surprises will be waiting for you to rent or purchase digitally on a variety of platforms via VOD. The pre-order purchase price is listed at $19.99 on Prime Video, so expect the rental price to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $14.99.

And if you're a physical media devotee, have I got good news for you!