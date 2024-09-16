How To Watch Gonzo Horror Movie Cuckoo At Home
Horror continues to be the surest of sure non-IP things at the box office, so it's a bummer that Tilman Singer's "Cuckoo" couldn't catch on theatrically like its distributor Neon's "Longlegs" did back in July. The film received mostly positive reviews (it currently holds a 77% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), and boasted an acclaimed performance from "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, but it just couldn't generate the must-see buzz of Osgood Perkins' skin-crawling sensation. Dan Stevens turns in a far more interestingly unhinged performance than Nicolas Cage's one-note shriek-show in "Longlegs," but Stevens, for whatever reason (and it's getting fairly baffling by this point), isn't an A-lister. He's handsome, he's charming, he's ridiculously talented — what's the problem here?
In any event, since you probably missed "Cuckoo" during its brief theatrical run, you'll now be able to discover its nutty pleasures. As is typically the case with horror movies nowadays, "Cuckoo" is definitely one you'll want to watch as cold as possible. Provided you can wait until September 17, 2024, its ghastly surprises will be waiting for you to rent or purchase digitally on a variety of platforms via VOD. The pre-order purchase price is listed at $19.99 on Prime Video, so expect the rental price to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $14.99.
And if you're a physical media devotee, have I got good news for you!
Is Cuckoo coming to Blu-ray and DVD?
According to the press release, "Cuckoo" will hit Blu-ray and DVD on October 22, 2024. Singer shot the film on 35mm, so here's hoping for a lovely digital transfer. As for extras, here's what NEON's got in store for you:
- Deleted scenes
- Behind the scenes footage
- Interviews with Hunter Schafer
In case you require a tad more information than "check out this new horror movie that /Film's own BJ Colangelo dug," here's the official synopsis.
"'Cuckoo' tells the story of 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) who leaves her American home to live with her father and moves into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König (Stevens), her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family."
Joining Schafer and Stevens in the film are Martin Csókás (Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings"), Jessica Henwick ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery") and Greta Fernandez ("A Thief's Daughter"). And now you know how, when and where you can watch "Cuckoo" in the comfort of your own home!