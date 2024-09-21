Charlie Hunnam Would Definitely Return For Pacific Rim 3 If This Happened

Guillermo del Toro's mecha vs kaiju beat-em-up blockbuster "Pacific Rim" is still his biggest commercial hit, but the sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" is largely considered a wash. Neither del Toro nor star Charlie Hunnam returned for "Uprising," which makes it extra easy to write off.

Hunnam played Raleigh Becket, a pilot of the "Jaeger" mecha Gipsy Danger, which was designed to kill enormous extradimensional monsters. In an interview with Inverse, when asked if he'd go back for a potential "Pacific Rim 3," Hunnam suggested it would need to be del Toro calling him back: "I would do anything that Guillermo was doing. If Guillermo invites me to do 'Pacific Rim 3,' I'll be there, or anything else he wants me to do."

Hunnam and del Toro first met when the latter was auditioning for "Hellboy II: The Golden Army." Hunnam did a make-up test for the film's villain, the cream-skinned elf Prince Nuada, but del Toro decided he wasn't right for the part. He did tell Hunnam he'd like to work with him in the future, though, and this was no empty promise. After all, Nuada was ultimately played by Luke Goss, who'd previously appeared as vampire villain Jared Nomak in del Toro's "Blade II." The director clearly cultivates and returns loyalty from his actors.

The link that kept del Toro and Hunnam in contact after that was Ron Perlman, who'd played Hellboy in the two del Toro films and then starred with Hunnam in biker TV drama "Sons of Anarchy." (Their characters' dynamic on that show would be quite funny if the two had previously faced-off in make-up onscreen during "Hellboy II.") Hunnam told GQ that Perlman would sometimes pass on messages of praise to him from del Toro, a "Sons of Anarchy" fan. The actor and director finally collaborated on "Pacific Rim," and apparently got on so well that del Toro then cast Hunnam in his next film, gothic ghost story "Crimson Peak."