Why Pacific Rim Terrified Director Guillermo Del Toro Like Never Before

Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" remains one of the very best live-action films inspired by anime that wasn't actually based on anime (though it eventually became one). The 2013 movie is essentially about giant robots fighting kaiju. Its influences are many, from kaiju movies like "Godzilla" and the work of Ray Harryhausen, but also clearly tokusatsu like del Toro's beloved "Ultraman" and even mecha anime like "Gunbuster," "Getter Robo," and "Mazinger Z."

"Pacific Rim," arguably more so than "The Matrix," feels like the biggest American movie inspired by anime, a movie made by someone who loves the medium, at a time when anime was starting to enter the mainstream. But if you asked Guillermo del Toro that question shortly before the release of the film, it seems he would have been a nervous wreck.

David S. Cohen's book "Pacific Rim: Man, Machines & Monsters — The Inner Workings of an Epic Film" describes the moments before the debut of the first trailer for "Pacific Rim" at San Diego Comic-Con, when del Toro was "struck by a sudden attack of nerves," which was new for the director. After all, the Comic-Con contingent is typically fans of his work, and a big movie about giant robots fighting giant monsters seems like a no-brainer for Hall H. "It hit me like a ton of bricks," he recalls in the book. "I grabbed my wife and I said 'I'm absolutely petrified.'"

Looking back, it makes sense that the eventual Oscar-winning director would put so much pressure on "Pacific Rim." You have to remember that this was the first film del Toro had directed in five years at that point. In the time between "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" and "Pacific Rim," del Toro famously spent two years developing an adaptation of "The Hobbit" and also "At the Mountains of Madness," neither of which materialized. All eyes were on "Pacific Rim," and it had to deliver.