Here's Why James McAvoy Turned Down A Role In JJ Abrams' Star Trek Movies

Actor James McAvoy is a confessed Trekkie. On During a video interview with the "Happy. Sad. Confused." podcast, the actor noted that he watched reruns of "Star Trek: The Original Series" when he was a boy, mostly because of its ubiquity. "Star Trek" reruns were common in his area, and McAvoy recalled the colors and outsize qualities made the show feel, to his eyes, like a comic book. It wasn't until he started watching "Star Trek: The Next Generation," however, that his true fandom began. He especially recalled "The Best of Both Worlds," the notable two-part episode in which Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is transformed into a soulless cyborg.

McAvoy also admitted to loving the "Star Trek" feature films, even though they leaned a little heavily on sentimentality. He noted that the films all possess a nostalgic "We're getting the bad back together" quality that perhaps kept them from being great. The actor even paused to defend the oft-maligned "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," loving its operatic nature.

The podcast host, Josh Horowitz, then idly asked McAvoy why he hasn't appeared on "Star Trek" yet. The franchise covers a dozen TV shows and is churning out new episodes all the time, and McAvoy would likely fit into the world. There was also, one might pause to note, a pop connection between McAvoy and Stewart; both actors played Professor X in the "X-Men" film series. McAvoy admitted, almost dismissively, that he "came close" to being on "Star Trek." He then revealed that he was offered a role in J.J. Abrams' 2009 movie reboot of "Star Trek." Although, rather frustratingly, he wasn't allowed to say which role he would have taken.