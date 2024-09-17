Never Let Go Review: Halle Berry Leads Alexandre Aja's Creepy Fractured Fairytale

Once upon a time, there was a filmmaker named Alexandre Aja. His career was fascinating in the way it wasn't strictly auteurist, for while every director has their unique stylistic tics and proclivities, not everyone has a distinctive, strong signature. Aja has certainly always been a genre filmmaker, one who's interested in subversion and twists, in playing around with the conventions of genre, and in being unafraid to use audience's sympathies against them. Whether it's been in the brutal, New French Extremity slashers of "High Tension" and "The Hills Have Eyes," the gleefully exploitative "Piranha 3D," the literary roots of "Horns" and "The 9th Life of Louis Drax," or the suspense exercises of "Crawl" and "Oxygen," Aja has always found ways to surprise and upset (in every sense of the word) with his films.

All this is to say that, in the case of Aja's latest film, "Never Let Go," its logline and marketing campaign makes it appear to be part of the most recent theme he's been exploring in his work, that of the suspense-forward genre exercise. In the same vein as "an alligator attack during a hurricane" and "a woman trapped inside an airtight cryogenic chamber" comes a mother (Halle Berry) who lives deep in a forest inside an old wooden house with her fraternal twin sons, Nolan (Percy Daggs IV) and Sam (Anthony B. Jenkins). The world has supposedly ended; these three are all that is left of humanity. To make matters worse, they cannot venture outside the house without tying a rope around themselves that is tethered to the home, for it's the only defense they have against a raging Evil that has taken over the world, a force that can possess someone with a single touch and is irreversible. Somehow, through all this, they must find a way to survive.

While that premise and the trailer makes the film seem similar to the "A Quiet Place" franchise, "Never Let Go" has numerous surprises in store that make it something else entirely. Though its closest cousins are the works of M. Night Shyamalan as well as Trey Edward Shults' "It Comes at Night," Aja never presents the movie as a twisty "gotcha!" or as a morose "elevated" horror movie, but rather as a fractured fairy tale that keeps unfolding and revealing new layers, all of which give the film an eerie and powerful hold.