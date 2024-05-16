Halle Berry Deals With End Of The World Horror In The Never Let Go Trailer

Again: this looks a bit derivative; the "family hiding out after the end of the world" angle gives off serious "A Quiet Place" vibes. But this also looks a bit more sinister than "A Quiet Place." And while "A Quiet Place" deals with aliens, "Never Let Go" seems to have supernatural elements, and that intrigues me. Here's the official synopsis:

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

I'm a sucker for a good horror pic, and I loved Aja's "Crawl," so I really hope this turns out to be something special. That said, maybe, just maybe, this trailer gives too much away. There's clearly a plot point here where Berry's kids start to to think she's not telling them the truth. But then we flat-out see creepy monsters doing their thing and lurking about, seeming to confirm that Berry is on the level. Then again, trailers can be deceiving. We'll know what's really happening here when "Never Let Go" opens on September 27, 2024.