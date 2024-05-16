Halle Berry Deals With End Of The World Horror In The Never Let Go Trailer
Oooh, this looks creepy.
"Never Let Go" is a new horror film from Alexandre Aja, director of the pretty good remake of "The Hills Have Eyes" and the excellent killer alligator movie "Crawl." With his new feature, Aja seems to be channeling "A Quiet Place" crossed with a bit of the supernatural, resulting in this effective trailer. In "Never Let Go," Halle Berry plays a mother who is hiding out in the woods with her twin sons. According to Berry's character, these are post-apocalyptic times. Berry tells her sons that they'll be safe as long as they tether themselves to the secluded cabin where they're hiding out. But what's really going on here? And what's lurking out in the woods? I don't know. All I know is that the dog that shows up in the trailer better make it out alive.
Watch the "Never Let Go" trailer above!
Never Let Go is a new horror movie starring Halle Berry
Again: this looks a bit derivative; the "family hiding out after the end of the world" angle gives off serious "A Quiet Place" vibes. But this also looks a bit more sinister than "A Quiet Place." And while "A Quiet Place" deals with aliens, "Never Let Go" seems to have supernatural elements, and that intrigues me. Here's the official synopsis:
From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.
I'm a sucker for a good horror pic, and I loved Aja's "Crawl," so I really hope this turns out to be something special. That said, maybe, just maybe, this trailer gives too much away. There's clearly a plot point here where Berry's kids start to to think she's not telling them the truth. But then we flat-out see creepy monsters doing their thing and lurking about, seeming to confirm that Berry is on the level. Then again, trailers can be deceiving. We'll know what's really happening here when "Never Let Go" opens on September 27, 2024.