Before Gilligan's Island, Tina Louise & Bob Denver Starred In Another Beach-Themed Project

In the mid-60s, beach movies were all the rage. The super-specific subgenre was an early iteration of the coming-of-age movie, but in place of any real depth or story, its plots often focused on adolescent fun. They typically featured music, dancing, bright colors, and light romantic and comedic hijinks. At their most complex, the teen beach movies came across as a discordant mix of the sanitized family cinema of the '50s and the youth-in-revolt transgressiveness of '70s film — slightly wholesome, but slightly countercultural.

The 1963 movie "Beach Party" is often credited with popularizing the mini-genre, and after its success, plenty of imitators were churned out in quick succession. Among them is "For Those Who Think Young," a relatively forgotten movie that's best-known as Nancy Sinatra's film debut. It wasn't just Sinatra who made waves on screen, though; the movie also starred Tina Louise and Bob Denver, who would go on to play Ginger and Gilligan on the hit TV show "Gilligan's Island" just a few months later.

"Gilligan's Island" hit the airwaves in late September 1964, three months after "For Those Who Think Young" kicked off the summer season. Directed by Leslie H. Martinson, the movie is never connected to the "Gilligan" mythology in stories about the show's creation, but it did share two key elements (besides Louise and Denver). Both "Gilligan's Island" and "For Those Who Think Young" were produced by United Artists, and the co-writer of the beach party flick, George O'Hanlon, would go on to pen two episodes of "Gilligan's Island." Casting for the TV show was no doubt complete by the time the movie hit theaters.